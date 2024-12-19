December 19, 2024 at 12:22 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 819

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Japanese rice field art
Control the scoop
Things are getting rough out there, y’all
How?
Boy borrowed dad’s phone to document his “Dino Fights”
The process of filling pharmaceutical pills
Old church converted to a skate park
Why you should always keep extra drumsticks around
Gary Payton II practices with a fan
Rule follower
Straight out of Hogwart’s library
Abandoned town of Disney-like castles in Turkey
Tricolor Maru Mochi
Pops is upping his emoji game
The way paint cracks on this guitar
CATivity scene
If you think folding laundry is tedious
A row of wine glasses or a portal to a new universe?
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Delete Your Email From Your Phone
A Smart Mom Dismantles Her School’s PTA From the Inside
How Tech Created a ‘Recipe for Loneliness’
Never Buy a House Next Door to These Types of Properties
15 People Share Their “I Did It for Nothing” Moments
Wellness influencers love bovine colostrum – but what is it?
It’s probably time you learned about the Costco Guys
New pterosaur species sliced through the air with a sword-like tail
This Is Why People Think You Don’t Have A Life
YouTube art project turns random old videos into a candid, beautiful stream of clips

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

