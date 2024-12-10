TheraBreath User Said The Dental Rinse Can Turn Teeth Brown, But A Lot Of People Don’t Agree

I’ve heard a lot of things about mouthwash, but this is a first!

A woman named Syd posted a video on TikTok and she had some pretty alarming things to say about TheraBreath mouthwash.

Syd showed viewers a bottle of TheraBreath Deep Clean mouthwash and said, “Why did I just find out this can turn your teeth brown?”

She added, “I just bought this yesterday.”

Syd added that commenters on the video said that TheraBreath can cause “hairy tongues.”

She advised viewers, “Don’t try new things.”

That doesn’t sound good…

Here’s the video.

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

One person said TheraBreath is just fine.

Another individual isn’t buying it.

And this person shared their thoughts.

No one wants brown teeth, right?

