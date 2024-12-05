They Don’t Like The Food Their In-Laws Always Order, So They Decided To Bring Their Own Meals To Family Gatherings

Why do people get so worked up about what other folks eat?

It’s weird, right?

I sure think it is!

So I’m on this Reddit user’s side.

Read on and see what you think about their story…

AITA for buying my own dinner because I don’t like what the in-laws order? “I’d like to preface by saying that I am not a picky person. I don’t just turn down food. I’m always willing to try new things, even if they’re weird or unconventional. One of my favorite things to do is to pick out something I’ve never tried in the grocery store.

But my in-laws are hooked on this one take ‘n bake pizza joint that I just cannot stand. I’ve tried to like it. I’ve ordered so many different things off of their menu. I just. Don’t. Like it. They order it for every single family event. Every get together. Every holiday. Every birthday. I started ordering my own meals to bring to the parties. They got upset when they realized what I was doing. I explained that I LIKE ordering my own food, because it’s a chance to get a treat for myself that I don’t normally order. Still, they’re always trying to convince my partner to get me to change my mind and just eat the same pizza as everyone else. This Halloween, we’d all planned to get together for a Halloween party. My partner and I had actually planned out a fun homemade meal (pasta bar) for everyone, but MIL became VERY upset that we weren’t getting pizza. She put her foot down so hard that we thought there’d be an actual honest to God fight about it, so we told her she could order the take ‘n bake she wanted.

And of course, I was going to run to the store and get my own favorite pizza. She became SO angry. She insisted that I eat what she ordered, what everyone else was eating, and even offered to buy me ANYTHING that sounded good off the menu. I told her again that I don’t like anything on the menu and that I’m perfectly willing to go and buy something that I do enjoy instead. She’s still angry with me. FIL is angry with me. They tried again and again to convince me (they always do) to get something off the take ‘n bake menu. But I just don’t like it! AITA for buying my own take out instead of what’s being served at the party?”

