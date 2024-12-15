They Offered To Split Their Mother’s Inheritance Evenly, Even Though One Sister Was Left Out Of The Will. Now She Wants More So They’re Going To Court.

When parents pass away, they will typically leave their assets to their children to use and enjoy.

What happens if one of the kids is not listed in the Will, but they not only want a share, but the biggest part of the inheritance?

That is what the woman in this story is dealing with, so now she has to go to court to determine who gets what.

Check it out.

AITA For Not Giving A Part Of The Inheritance To My greedy Sister? My (50F) mother passed away a few months back. I am one of the 4 daughters my parents had. I have one elder sister whom we will call J(53F) and two younger sister S(48F) and L(45F).

My elder sister wasn’t in my mother’s will (because there are some family drama between J and my parents and me and my younger sisters). But my mother told us to give her a fair share of the inheritance if she asks for it and me and my younger sisters agreed to it. After my mother’s passing J got to know that she is not in my mum’s will and went crazy, but we told her that we will be giving a fair share to her.

After a few days we all were talking to the lawyer about dividing everything in 4 equal shares except the house my parents lived in. It was given specially to my youngest sister (L) because she is the one who took care of my mother in her final few years as me and S were working. My elder sister didn’t agree with this at first but later she agreed to it. After dividing all the properties and assets she wasn’t happy with the share she was getting. My father passed a few years ago so all his properties went to my mother. The land my father owned was worth much more that my mother’s land. (His land was on the banks of a waterfall so that area was much more expensive). My elder sister said she didn’t wanted much from my mothers land, she wanted more for my father’s land which is much more expensive. She said that a part of inheritance should be given to her eldest child because my father told her as he is the first child in the family my father would give him some of his land. We disagreed to everything she said, because if she takes more for my fathers land then the dividing will not be equal. If a part of my fathers land is given to her eldest child then me and my sisters will not be having any land from my father’s side.

And none of us ever knew about this plan of my father and me and my younger sisters also have children who are in their late teens and early 20s and they will feel bad. We told her that everything will be split in 4 equals and nothing special will be given to anyone’s child. My elder sister earns a lot of money compared to us and she will be well off even without any inheritance but she’s being greedy. She filed a case against us and currently the land is given to nobody.

After filing case we told her that she is not getting anything from the inheritance (but still we are ready to give her a equal cut if she takes her case back but she said she is not taking the case back and she is not happy with equal). Civil cases can go on for years so control of all the land is with the court. AITH?

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

