Mechanic Shows That The Transmission Fluid Looks Like In A Toyota Tacoma That Was Driven 100,000 Miles

If a mechanic can be surprised by anything car-related, you know it’s impressive!

A mechanic named Johnny showed TikTok viewers what impressed him about a Toyota Tacoma that had almost 100,000 miles on it.

Johnny was inspecting a friend’s 2022 Toyota Tacoma and he said, “He drives and he commutes a lot.”

He looked at the fluid and said, “Look at the transmission fluid. 100,000 miles. It is insane. This tells you that this car is mostly driven on the freeway.”

Johnny continued, “It looks amazing. This is how it should come out every single time you change it. Fluid does break down. Once your fluids get dark and stuff, because some people drive hard on it, and they don’t drive on the freeway often, they drive the city, stop and go.”

He added, “So, the clutches go in and out, shifting the gears. That’s why it gets dark. But this fluid looks really good.”

Check out the video.

He was surprised by what he saw!

