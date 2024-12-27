This Server Isn’t Happy About Olive Garden’s New Tipping Policy. – ‘I want my daily cash not on my garden card.’

As if servers don’t have it tough enough already, now some of them are having their tips messed with?

That’s what’s going on at Olive Garden right now and an employee named Nayeli took to TikTok to share her displeasure with this new development.

Nayeli said that Olive Garden changed its policy about tips that appear on credit cards and she told viewers, “I’m really walking out today with $4 because that’s all I got in cash tip. Like four freaking bucks.”

She added, “I’m so mad. Like the main thing of working as a server is getting my money every single day.”

The caption to her video reads, “what kind of **** is this. i want my daily cash not on my garden card.”

Check out the video.

