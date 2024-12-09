Couple Shares An Apartment With His Sibling, But When A Frequent Guest Started Going Into Their Bedroom They Put A Lock On The Door

It’s quite common for married couples to share a home with other family members.

In this case, a woman and her husband live with his sibling, and unfortunately, a few issues arose when his sibling let a friend go into their bedroom without their permission.

So they decided to put a lock on their door, and his sibling was offended.

Who’s in the wrong?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for putting a lock on my bedroom door in the apartment I share with my husband and his family member? Sorry it’s long. My husband and I live with his sibling, “G,” in an apartment that’s paid for by his family. G frequently brings friends over, and one of them, “L,” is a frequent guest who practically lives with us at this point. I tend to avoid the common areas because I get anxious and uncomfortable around so many people, but I don’t really mind keeping to myself.

Introverts are usually more reclusive and tuned into their environment.

I have a vanity room where I keep my clothes and jewelry, and I installed a small camera there for peace of mind, as no one locks the apartment door, day or night, and I wanted to protect my valuables. Later, I decided to put a lock on the vanity room door as an extra security measure.

Which is her right to do, but not everyone would agree…

Recently, while my husband and I weren’t home, G allowed their friend L to enter our personal space without permission, supposedly to charge a device. This was especially unsettling because my husband and I have private, personal items in our bedroom, and it felt like a serious invasion of our privacy. I feel that G was also at fault here for allowing a frequent guest to enter such a personal space, especially since it’s our private room as a couple.

They felt that their privacy was violated, so they acted accordingly.

After that incident, my husband and I decided to put a lock on our bedroom door for additional privacy. I even explained to L beforehand that it was for privacy and safety, given the constant traffic in our apartment. Everything seemed fine until G texted my husband, angrily accusing us of being “paranoid” and saying locks and cameras aren’t necessary because they were “raised with trust” as a family.

Imagine telling someone they can’t lock their own bedroom.

Since then, G has been distant, and I’ve been avoiding G and L, as I feel like they’re both upset with me. I tried to reconcile with G, but they were dismissive and rude, leaving me feeling like I was back in school dealing with bullies. It’s especially hurtful because I had opened up to both G and L about some personal struggles, thinking they would understand why I’d want some extra privacy. Now, I feel like I’m an outsider in my own home.

This is the worst feeling.

AITA for putting a lock on my bedroom door and wanting more privacy?

It’s suspicious that they were this upset over a couple wanting privacy in their own home.

Nobody should feel bad about wanting to feel safe in their own home.

Locks are probably good for everyone in this situation.

