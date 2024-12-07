She Purchased A Property And Fixed Up The House With Her Then Boyfriend, But Now That They Are Married She Insists That The House Is Still Just Hers

Purchasing a large piece of property and updating the house to make it beautiful is a dream of many people.

What would you do if you got married to someone with a house on the property, and they insisted that they pay for everything concerning the home and property because it is theirs, not both of yours?

That is what the wife in this story was doing to her husband, and he (and others) are upset about it.

AITA for not letting my husband pay for a shed to be put on my property? When my husband G (29M) and I (31F) were still dating my cousin passed and I came into a large inheritance. It was enough to pay off my student loans, get a newer car, invest into some stocks, and I still had of money left. I decided to fulfill my dream of owning acreage for a peaceful get away from the city.

That property sounds amazing.

I ended up finding a gorgeous 60+ acre plot of land for a very reasonable price within two hours of where we live and best of all it had a little house on it. We ended up moving in while we were still dating. The house needed a lot of work, so I hired professionals to do most of the remodeling (rewiring the house, replacing the roof, updating the plumbing, etc.). Then me and G did the easier tasks (replacing the flooring, painting, replacing broken windows, etc.) to save money.

This seems very fair.

I paid for all the materials to remodel the house and never charged him any kind of rent to compensate him for his time (which allowed him to use the extra money to pay off some of his debts and put some money away). It took about a year, but we got it done and the house was/is adorable. We have been married for a couple of years and yesterday he was talking about how he wants to have a storage shed built on the property. I am pregnant and the room we used for storage is going to be the nursery. I encouraged him to rent a storage unit instead, but he did not like the idea because in the long run it would be cheaper to invest in a storage shed and just take the money out of our joint account. I then offered to pay for it out of my personal account (which has the left-over inheritance money).

Sounds like it will be a great storage shed.

We contacted a local professional and started the process of having it built. Then a few days ago, he asks me why I insisted my money was used to pay for it. I said that it was my house, and he should not have to pay out of his pocket to maintain it. He retorted saying that it was our house, he helped remodel it, he has lived in it for more than 4 years, and we will be raising our child in this house.

Yes, but now you are married.

I reminded him that I bought the house, paid for all the work to be done, and I pay the property taxes. He then got mad and said something like “so I don’t get to have a home that is mine.” I thought on what he said for a moment and reminded him that he came into this marriage with a large savings account. I told him that it would be enough to pay for a down payment and said he could get a mortgage, rent it out, and let the tenants pay it off so he would have a house if we divorced. This seemed to upset him more because he went into another room and he is still ignoring me.

I have to agree with the father-in-law here.

Then I got a call from my father-in-law, and he told me that he spoke with G about the situation and said that I was in the wrong. That all property between a man and wife is shared and dividing things into his and hers is harmful. Then today, I spoke to my brother about it, and he thinks I am “putting my assets above my husband.” So reddit… AITA?

Yes, if you are married then it is both of yours up until the point you divorce.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Yup, I completely agree with this comment.

This is an excellent summary.

This person says life isn’t a Disney fairytale.

Here is someone who thinks the wife was in the right.

This person thinks she was wrong for how she handled it.

This woman may be right, but what she said was very wrong.

Everyone’s feeling a little bit bad for the husband, in fact.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.