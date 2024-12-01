Apple Watch Owner Says Linking Her Device To Her Sporting Goods App Was A Great Decision

Y’all ready for a pro tip?

A woman posted a video on TikTok and shared how she takes advantage of her Apple watch by linking it to her D***’s Sporting Goods app.

She told viewers, “Know that if you shop at D***’s Sporting Goods, because I didn’t know this either. If you connect your Apple Watch or your Fitbit, or whatever you have that tracks your steps, but you connect it to your D***’s Sporting Goods app, every day you’re going to get ‘Move’ points.”

The woman added, “You’ll get an alert like you’ve earned three points for the day. But it adds up because I keep getting alerts on my phone that I’ve gotten these move points just by connecting my watch to my phone.”

She continued, “I’ve been earning $10 coupons to D***’s Sporting Goods. I’m also now a Gold member because I’m getting all these points and earning these rewards.”

She also said, “You’re not really doing anything to get it, other than moving, which you do every day.”

The TikTokker posted a follow-up video and showed viewers how to connect your device to the D***’s Sporting Goods app.

