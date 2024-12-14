Truck Driver Started Honking And Flashing His Lights At A Driver Who Was Speeding, So The Driver Slowed Way Down And Made Him Wait A Lot Longer

While it’s technically against the law to drive faster than the speed limit, it sometimes feels like speed limits are only suggestions and not actually rules. Sometimes everyone on the road is going faster than the speed limit.

In today’s story, one driver admits to speeding, but then a truck driver’s response changes everything.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Honk at me because I’m driving only slightly too fast? Watch me drive at the exact speed limit and not a tiny bit faster. I just drove back home from getting groceries, through a residential area where there’s a fixed 30km/h (~18.6mph) speed limit for about 2km/~1.2 miles. I’m going slightly faster already (like 33-35km/h) because I want to get home but don’t want to risk a ticket.

A truck driver started honking…

But somehow the truck driver behind me still felt the need to flash his lights and even honk at me. So I do the obvious thing, and slow down to go exactly 30km/h, and not a fraction more. I mean, that’s what he was trying to warn me about, right? That I was too fast?

It was a very safe drive home!

We both enjoyed the last 80% of that part, at exactly the speed limit, not endangering anyone because we were going to fast. Was it petty? Yep. Would I do it again? Also yep.

That was very petty. I mean, obviously the truck driver was worried about OP’s safety. LOL.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader offers a suggestion…

OP was still going too fast!

This reader’s boss sounds crazy!

Another reader does this exact same petty revenge.

Yet another reader can relate to OP’s pettiness.

Safety first, am I right?

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.