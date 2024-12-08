Volkswagen Shopper Was Annoyed That A Dealer Wouldn’t Tell Him How Much A Car Cost Over Text

Just give the price!

Jeez, I can see why this would be pretty annoying…

A TikTokker who specializes in buying cars posted a video to complain about his experience trying to get some info about a car he was interested in purchasing.

The man said, “Buying a car in 2024 is really stupid. You can see I’m texting with a Volkswagen dealer here, asking for an out-the-door price breakdown, and yeah, they won’t give it to me.”

He continued, “Some car dealers don’t like giving you pricing without you being there. You can see this dealer is really pushing for me to come in as the only way to get pricing. I drop a quick knowledge bomb, which is, ‘Hey, you’ve had this Volkswagen Taos for over 300 days.’”

The man then said, “And you can still see here, the dealer saying, ‘No, you have to come in to get a precise out-the-door price quote,’ which is BS.”

He added, “It’s 2024, almost 2025. Customers have access to information like this. We know the invoice price of the vehicle. We know how many days it’s been sitting on your lot. We know how fast and slow the same exact vehicle is selling in your market area. And yet, dealers still play games like these.”

Take a look at the video.

