Walmart Customer Said The Store’s Website Misled Her About A Product She Wanted To Buy

by Matthew Gilligan

There’s nothing worse than getting totally excited about buying something…and then finding out it’s not available when you get to the store.

That’s what happened to a woman named Nache and she posted a video on TikTok to talk about her frustrating experience.

Nache said she checked Walmart’s website to see if a $100 vanity she’d seen on TikTok was at a store near her…and she was told it was out of stock.

She went to the Walmart store anyway to take a look and she was surprised that three of the vanities was right there in front of her.

Good thing she went to the store, huh?

Here’s the video.

@naacheeee

I found & bought the viral @Walmart vanity! This is your sign to get the GRWM vanity! Its perfect & so cute 🤍✨ #walmart #walmartfinds #grwm #vanity #makeup #fyp

♬ original sound – clichenache 🩷✨

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer asked a question.

Another TikTok user chimed in.

And this person offered a tip.

I don’t think Walmart has its act together.

