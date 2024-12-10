Walmart Customer Showed The Weird Thing They Found When They Opened A Box Of Milk Duds

I don’t eat a whole lotta candy these days, but if I get the itch to buy something sweet every once in a while, I’ll get a box of Junior Mints.

And let me tell ya…I think shrinkflation has affected those delightful treats!

And I guess Milk Duds didn’t escape the wrath, either…

A couple named Doug and Jenn posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how they were pretty disappointed with a box of candy they purchased.

Jenn filmed Doug in the video and told him to open the bag of candy they bought at a Walmart store.

Doug retrieved a box of Milk Duds from the bag and, to his surprise, there was only one piece of candy inside…

Jenn said, “An entire cardboard box for one Milk Dud? They’re really cheapin’ out on the kids this year.”

The caption to the video reads, “One Milk Dud per box? Is this even really happening? Shrinkflation is happening!”

Take a look at the video.

I don’t like the looks of this…

