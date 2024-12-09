December 9, 2024 at 2:48 am

Walmart Shopper Was Not Happy About The Inflatable Gingerbread Man She Bought

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kasceivanessa

Well, that doesn’t look right…

A woman named Kascei took to TikTok to complain about a holiday item she bought from Walmart that wasn’t quite up to par.

And we guarantee you’ve never seen a gingerbread man like this one before…

Source: TikTok

Kascei was not happy and she told viewers, “Bro, I just bought this blow-up gingerbread for Christmas. Brand new from Walmart, okay? Tell me what’s wrong.”

Source: TikTok

She showed viewers the inflatable gingerbread man and its head was upside down.

Doh!

She asked, “Who does this?”

That’s a good question…

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@kasceivanessa

@Walmart why yall do me like this? #fyp #walmart #christmas #gingerbread #fypシ #foryoupage❤️❤️

♬ original sound – Kascei Vanessa

Kascei posted a follow-up video and responded to viewers who thought that the gingerbread man might have been designed that way on purpose.

She wasn’t buying it…

@kasceivanessa

Help me name him.. @Walmart still waiting for explanation 🫢🤔#fyp #christmas #walmart #gingerbread #fypシ #foryoupage❤️❤️ #fyl

♬ original sound – Kascei Vanessa

Kascei posted a third video and had another update on the unfortunate gingerbread man…and she even gave him a name!

@kasceivanessa

Replying to @LJ1985 Introducing Georgie the Ging 🙃 #fyp #christmas #walmart #gingerbread #fypシ #georgietheging #foryoupage❤️❤️ #fyl

♬ original sound – Kascei Vanessa

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker got a big kick out of this.

Source: TikTok

And this individual has a good idea…

Source: TikTok

She got ripped off!

