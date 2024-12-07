Walmart Shopper Was Surprised To Find Counterfeit Birkin Handbags At The Store
by Matthew Gilligan
If a counterfeit product is so good that no one can tell the difference, you might as well roll with it, right?
You better believe it!
A TikTokker named Imani took to the social media platform and showed viewers a counterfeit Birkin handbag she found for sale at Walmart.
Imani said, “I don’t mind wearing fake stuff but y’all, why I’m at Walmart and I see this?”
She grabbed the yellow Birkin-like bag and showed it to viewers.
Imani said, “Why I’m in here about to purchase a Birkin?”
She added, “Y’all better come get y’all one. Fake it until y’all make it. I don’t wear purses like this, but amen, to each his own.”
Check out the video.
@nyasiaximani
Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
One viewer asked a question.
This person chimed in.
And another TikTokker spoke up.
It’s a spitting image!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.