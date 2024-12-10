When Her Wedding Dress Didn’t Fit, Her Mother-In-Law Gave Her The Gown She Wore At Her Ceremony, But Now Her Sister-In-Law Has Turned The Nice Gesture Into A Bitter Feud

Many brides want their special dress to tell a story, but in today’s story, the wedding dress came with a story and drama.

Her mother-in-law offers to let her wear her wedding dress, but when the sister-in-law finds out, she is furious!

Read on for the full story!

AITA for agreeing to wear my MIL’s wedding dress for my wedding? So, I (26F) am getting married in three months to my fiancé (34M). It’s going to be a small ceremony at my grandparents’ house. I know it’s kinda late to be talking about dresses, but I was originally planning to wear my stepmom’s wedding dress. It’s a beautiful dress that I love, and it means a lot to me because she’s the one who raised me and loved me when my bio mom didn’t want me.

But then the unexpected happened.

But here’s the thing: while planning the wedding, I got pregnant. I’m three months along now, so I’ll be six months pregnant at the wedding. The dress from my stepmom is tight-fitting, and there’s no way it’s going to fit a six-month baby bump.

This upset the bride a great deal.

I was devastated — not because I’d have to buy a new dress, but because I really wanted that special mother-daughter bond on my wedding day. Last weekend, I was venting about it to my MIL, and I broke down crying.

But then her MIL had a great idea.

She then said she’d be honored if I wore her wedding dress. She showed it to me, and it’s a stunning vintage dress from the ‘70s with a boho/hippie vibe, gorgeous embroidery, and, funnily enough, she was pregnant when she wore it too. She made me feel so loved and welcome, so I accepted.

But not everyone was happy with this arrangement.

The issue is, my MIL has a daughter (my SIL), and when she found out I got the dress, she was furious. She actually came over to my house trying to take the dress back and even said I was “living in sin” for getting pregnant before marriage (??). My fiancé just kicked her out and told me not to worry since she’s always thought the dress was ugly and never wanted it.

That wasn’t the end of their harassment.

Still, she and my FIL have been harassing me on social media and through messages. Even though my fiancé and MIL don’t care what my SIL thinks, I kinda feel like a jerk because if my mom did something like this, I’d probably feel a bit hurt too. So, AITA?

Weddings are supposed to be happy occasions! It’s too bad there’s so much wedding dress drama.

