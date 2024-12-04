Woman Said People Shouldn’t Store Food In Black Plastic Containers And She Offered An Alternative

There’s a lot of back and forth about food safety these days, and here’s one more thing for all of us to worry about!

A TikTokker named Wendy posted a video and warned against the dangers of storing food in black plastic containers.

Wendy told viewers, “So, I just found out that this black plastic is made from recycled electronics. And it’s one of the most toxic things you can put your food in.”

She said that she uses glass containers instead and added, “So, I have some of these that I have been using for 11 years. But they’re very expensive. And I looked at replacing the Tupperwares that I have with glass. Plus it was going to be several hundred dollars.”

Wendy continued, “So I decided to use what I already had: canning jars. And so this is what it looks like to put my leftovers in canning jars.”

She told viewers, That’s sourdough bread that we toasted this morning. Those are tater tots that were leftover. Pickles, salsa, you can put anything in your jars.”

Wendy added, “And they’re like a dollar or fifty cents each if you get them used. So, we’re switching over to jars.”

