December 31, 2024 at 8:47 pm

Woman Shared Her Trick For Getting A Good Table When Making Dinner Reservations

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jeunesse_

Everyone loves to get a good table when they go out to eat…and today we’re gonna get the straight dope about how to get a prime seat when making restaurant reservations.

A woman named Jeunesse took to TikTok to offer her advice in this department.

Source: TikTok

Jeunesse told viewers, “When you make a dinner reservation you want to make sure that you ask for one more person in your [reservation] than is actually in your party.”

When she filmed her video, she said that she told the workers at the restaurant there would be three people in her party, even though there would really only be two.

Source: TikTok

Jeunesse said, “You know, if we had asked for a “reso” for two, we would have got a super high table, no space, and the stools with no back.”

She ended up getting a bigger table where she and her friend could spread out.

Hmmm…

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@jeunesse_

How to properly make a dinner reservation 📝 #fyi #foodies #dinner #girlsnight #momsnightout #momtok #reservation #millennialsoftiktok #food #eatingout #restaurant #howtotiktok #eats #majorkey #fyp #foryou #foryoupage

♬ original sound – jeunesse

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer shared a tip.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Source: TikTok

And this person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Get a top spot!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter