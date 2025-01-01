Woman Shared Her Trick For Getting A Good Table When Making Dinner Reservations

Everyone loves to get a good table when they go out to eat…and today we’re gonna get the straight dope about how to get a prime seat when making restaurant reservations.

A woman named Jeunesse took to TikTok to offer her advice in this department.

Jeunesse told viewers, “When you make a dinner reservation you want to make sure that you ask for one more person in your [reservation] than is actually in your party.”

When she filmed her video, she said that she told the workers at the restaurant there would be three people in her party, even though there would really only be two.

Jeunesse said, “You know, if we had asked for a “reso” for two, we would have got a super high table, no space, and the stools with no back.”

She ended up getting a bigger table where she and her friend could spread out.

Hmmm…

Here’s the video.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer shared a tip.

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

And this person chimed in.

Get a top spot!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁