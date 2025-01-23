January 23, 2025 at 2:48 am

A Customer Got Grossed Out By A Hormel Party Tray When The Store Put It Out On Unrefrigerated Shelves. – ‘Be careful.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@singledadx2

Maybe you better skip the Hormel party tray next time you’re at the store…

A TikTokker named Matthew posted a video and told viewers what grossed him out during a recent trip to a grocery store.

Source: TikTok

Matthew saw two deli trays in a grocery store that were NOT refrigerated…

Even though one of the Hormel trays had instructions to refrigerate after opening.

This posed a problem…

Source: TikTok

In the video’s comments, Matthew said he let a worker know about the problem and they fixed it.

He wrote in the caption, “Be careful this holiday season.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@singledadx2

Be careful this holiday season 🎄🎅

♬ original sound – Matthew

And this is what people had to say on TikTok.

This viewer weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Another individual has seen it, too.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer asked a question.

Source: TikTok

This is pretty yucky.

