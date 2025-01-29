Farmer Reveals The Truth About The Differences Between Store-Bought Apples and Apples Straight From Tree
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, you learn something new every day, right?
A farmer named Kait took to TikTok to talk to viewers about how store-bought apples and apples straight from farms differ.
Kait said, “There’s so much fear-mongering around food. I don’t want you guys to be scared of what you’re putting in your body.”
She showed viewers an apple picked and said, “If I scrape the skin, you’ll see that a bunch of wax comes off. This may shock you guys that there is wax on store-bought apples.”
She then showed an apple picked from a tree and said, “If I scrape the skin off of this one, that’s straight off the tree, you’ll see there’s wax on it as well” and explained that the wax is good for your health.
About store-bought, processed apples, Kait said, “No, it’s not just to ‘make them look pretty, although they do! A huge amount of food waste is prevented by applying a natural wax to fruits and vegetables after they’ve been scrubbed clean.”
Check out the video.
@apple.girl.kait
No, it’s not just to “make them look pretty.” Although they do! A huge amount of food waste is prevented by applying a natural wax to fruits and vegetables after they’ve been scrubbed clean! 🧼 You can remove any wax by running your produce under warm water (don’t boil it, that blanches it), and drying off with a towel/paper towel! Here’s what a heavy majority of the waxes used are: 1️⃣ Carnauba Wax – Derived from the leaves of the carnauba palm tree. – Commonly used for its high gloss and durability. 2️⃣ Beeswax – Natural wax produced by honeybees. – Provides a subtle shine and protective coating. 3️⃣ Shellac – Derived from the resin secreted by the lac insect. – Often used to create a glossy finish and protective barrier. Ok, now I’ve helped you learn some new stuff… MERRY CHRISTMAS Y’ALL!🎄🎁❤️ ⭐️ Be safe, please PLEASE do not drink & drive. . #farm #apples #farmgirl #learnontiktok #farming #fruit #freshproduce #freshfruit #foodfacts #washington #pnw #christmas #merrychristmas #holiday #applegirl
Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.
One viewer chimed in.
Another TikTokker spoke up.
And this person shared their thoughts.
How do you like them apples?
We like our shiny and juicy.
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.