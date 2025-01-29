Farmer Reveals The Truth About The Differences Between Store-Bought Apples and Apples Straight From Tree

Hey, you learn something new every day, right?

A farmer named Kait took to TikTok to talk to viewers about how store-bought apples and apples straight from farms differ.

Kait said, “There’s so much fear-mongering around food. I don’t want you guys to be scared of what you’re putting in your body.”

She showed viewers an apple picked and said, “If I scrape the skin, you’ll see that a bunch of wax comes off. This may shock you guys that there is wax on store-bought apples.”

She then showed an apple picked from a tree and said, “If I scrape the skin off of this one, that’s straight off the tree, you’ll see there’s wax on it as well” and explained that the wax is good for your health.

About store-bought, processed apples, Kait said, “No, it’s not just to ‘make them look pretty, although they do! A huge amount of food waste is prevented by applying a natural wax to fruits and vegetables after they’ve been scrubbed clean.”

