A High School Outcast’s Bullies Thought They Were Untouchable, But Fate Stepped In And Proved Them Wrong

Sometimes, it feels like fate takes matters into its own hands when justice is overdue.

For one former high school outcast, strange twists of fate made sure life evened the score without them even having to lift a finger.

You bully me, you have a final destination-like end I don’t know how to start this, but I think I might be jinxed. Ok, so last year I was bullied (it was my senior year, now I’m 18) by two girls and the boyfriend of one of them. They were the popular kids and all that stuff.

They bullied me by excluding me socially — they talked to everyone in my year so no one would talk to me — and insulting me anytime they could. The year ended, and in summer, things started to happen.

One of the girls fell down the stairs of her home and broke both her leg and her wrist.

A couple of months later, in November, her boyfriend was hit by a bus while crossing the street. He survived with just his foot broken, but he had some internal hemorrhages. Now in June, the other girl had an ethyl coma. She survived too, and she’s just in the hospital recovering.

I swear I have nothing to do with this. I just know about it because I live in a small town where things spread fast as heck. I don’t know if this counts as revenge or not, but if it is, it’s not me. There’s something that’s doing all this, and I don’t know if it’s God, the universe, or what. I’m seriously considering getting a visit to the tarot to see what is happening.

Was it fate finally catching up to these bullies, or a message from the great beyond to knock it off?

We’ll never know for sure.

