Home Inspector Showed TikTok Viewers The Hidden Garage Tiolet He Found In A House
by Matthew Gilligan
I think being a home inspector looks like a fun job, because you never know what you’re gonna find when you enter a home.
And I mean NEVER.
A home inspector named Mike posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unusual feature he found in the garage of a home he checked out.
Mike said, “Hi, I’m doing a home inspection today. What do you think is behind this curtain?”
The big reveal?
Behind the curtain in the house’s garage was a toilet!
He said, “Is it here for looks?” before giving the toilet a flush.
Mike wrote in the video’s caption, “There’s a first for everything I guess. What do you think the reasoning BEHIND it is?”
Take a look at the video.
And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
What’s that doing there?!?!
The commenters seem to think it makes sense. Ha!
