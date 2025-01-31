Home Inspector Showed TikTok Viewers The Hidden Garage Tiolet He Found In A House

I think being a home inspector looks like a fun job, because you never know what you’re gonna find when you enter a home.

And I mean NEVER.

A home inspector named Mike posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unusual feature he found in the garage of a home he checked out.

Mike said, “Hi, I’m doing a home inspection today. What do you think is behind this curtain?”

The big reveal?

Behind the curtain in the house’s garage was a toilet!

He said, “Is it here for looks?” before giving the toilet a flush.

Mike wrote in the video’s caption, “There’s a first for everything I guess. What do you think the reasoning BEHIND it is?”

Take a look at the video.

