Home Inspector Showed TikTok Viewers The Hidden Garage Tiolet He Found In A House

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@morganinspectionservices

I think being a home inspector looks like a fun job, because you never know what you’re gonna find when you enter a home.

And I mean NEVER.

A home inspector named Mike posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unusual feature he found in the garage of a home he checked out.

Source: TikTok/@morganinspectionservices

Mike said, “Hi, I’m doing a home inspection today. What do you think is behind this curtain?”

The big reveal?

Behind the curtain in the house’s garage was a toilet!

Source: TikTok/@morganinspectionservices

He said, “Is it here for looks?” before giving the toilet a flush.

Mike wrote in the video’s caption, “There’s a first for everything I guess. What do you think the reasoning BEHIND it is?”

Source: TikTok/@morganinspectionservices

Take a look at the video.

@morganinspectionservices

There’s a first for everything I guess… 😂 What do you think the reasoning BEHIND it is? #homeinspection #homeinspector #garage #homeinspectionfinds #plumbing

♬ original sound – Morgan Inspection Services

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer nailed it.

Source: TikTok/@morganinspectionservices

Another TikTok user chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@morganinspectionservices

And this viewer offered a tip.

Source: TikTok/@morganinspectionservices

What’s that doing there?!?!

The commenters seem to think it makes sense. Ha!

