A Home Inspector Wasn’t Impressed By What He Found In A New $400,000 House. – ‘It’s gonna rust, swell, and start cracking.’

Videos like these are pretty popular these days…and they make a lot of folks never want to buy a new house…

A house inspector named Randle posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers all the problems he found in a new, $400,000 home.

Randle said, “This builder’s trying to kill me. They planted a black widow right where I would stick my finger. Unbelievable.”

He showed viewers different problems with the house, including a wonky door handle and a puddle of water next to an air conditioning unit.

Randle said, “Well, the drainage could be better. But this is pretty typical when you smash these houses right next to each other. Water doesn’t really have anywhere to go.”

He showed viewers some stone above the front door and said, “This lintel should be sealed better. It’s gonna rust, swell, and start cracking the mortar joints.”

Randle also took issue with door hinges, the painting job done to the house, and cracks in walls.

The video caption reads, “Q U A L I T Y.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this viewer chimed in.

Never skip the inspection!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!