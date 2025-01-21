January 21, 2025 at 4:49 am

A Home Inspector Wasn’t Impressed By What He Found In A New $400,000 House. – ‘It’s gonna rust, swell, and start cracking.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@inspector_randle

Videos like these are pretty popular these days…and they make a lot of folks never want to buy a new house…

A house inspector named Randle posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers all the problems he found in a new, $400,000 home.

Source: TikTok

Randle said, “This builder’s trying to kill me. They planted a black widow right where I would stick my finger. Unbelievable.”

He showed viewers different problems with the house, including a wonky door handle and a puddle of water next to an air conditioning unit.

Randle said, “Well, the drainage could be better. But this is pretty typical when you smash these houses right next to each other. Water doesn’t really have anywhere to go.”

Source: TikTok

He showed viewers some stone above the front door and said, “This lintel should be sealed better. It’s gonna rust, swell, and start cracking the mortar joints.”

Randle also took issue with door hinges, the painting job done to the house, and cracks in walls.

The video caption reads, “Q U A L I T Y.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@inspector_randle

Q U A L I T Y #newconstruction #newhome #homeinspection #texasrealestate #dwrealestate #homeinspector

♬ original sound – Inspector Randle

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTok user spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Never skip the inspection!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter