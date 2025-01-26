A New Member Blocked A Hunting Trail With His Stand, So Another Hunter Turned The Area Into A Dumping Ground Of Revenge

In the hunting world, respect for the land and fellow hunters is paramount, but not all members follow the rules.

When one hunter rudely blocked a trail, another member made it clear that disrespect came with some pretty petty consequences.

Deer camp Dude joins a neighboring hunting club.

There are some pretty established rules in the camp, which this new hunter promptly skates around.

The rule is they can’t put up a stand within 300 yards of another club member’s stand, so Dude builds a stand right on the edge of their club’s lease. This blocks a trail that takes us from one side of our lease to the other and 50 yards from one of our stands.

On paper, there’s nothing wrong with what he did, but he’s inconvenienced other hunters in the process.

Technically, there’s nothing we can do. He’s on his club’s property (by 10 feet) and not near any other of his club’s stands. We didn’t want to start a war, so we moved our stand away from there.

But this hunter isn’t going to let him get away with it.

Guess we now have a place to dump our dead varmints. Last seen, his feeder was destroyed by the hogs, and driving past his stand was an excruciating exercise in vomit control, thanks to some decaying varmints.

The trail might have been blocked, but this member made sure their retribution couldn’t be easily ignored.

What goes around, comes around – and sometimes it’s just plain gross!

The blocked trail might have been a small victory for the new hunter, but the aftermath made it clear who had the last laugh.

