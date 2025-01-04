A Renter Caught Her Landlord in Her House Without Her Permission. – ‘What the heck are you doing in my house?’

Man, there sure are a lot of shady landlords out there…and it sounds like this lady has one of them!

Her name is Michelle and she took to TikTok to share the story about how her landlord has been up to some creepy and potentially illegal stuff.

Michelle said she was driving to work when her landlord called and told her he was going to change the air filters in her house.

She told him, “Well, that’s really nice, but you don’t have to do that. Just leave the filters out by the front door, and when I get home I’ll do it myself. But thank you very much.”

Michelle added, “I don’t want my landlord in the house without me here. How weird would that have been?”

She told viewers she got home early from work and she noticed right away that something was wrong when her dog greeted her, which meant that someone else had opened her door and let the dog out.

Michelle was surprised that her door was wide open and her landlord and another man were in her house.

Her landlord was helping himself to a Diet Coke out of her fridge and the other man was sitting at her kitchen table.

Michelle told viewers, “I was amazed. I said, ‘What the heck are you doing in my house?’ I can’t believe it. It just blew my mind.”

Take a look at the video.

This is pretty creepy…

