A Work Colleague Took Full Credit For Gifts For The Staff, So This Employee Exposes The Truth And Drama Ensues

When it comes to workplace traditions, not everyone plays fair.

For years, one colleague spearheaded the annual “Staff Christmas Gift” drive, collecting money from the office and basking in management’s praise.

But when her credit-grabbing ways came to light, it sparked a holiday drama that has the whole office talking.

AITA for not contributing to staff gifts and calling out my colleague for taking full credit? So, here’s the deal: Every year since I (29F) started at this job (office job), there is one person (F56) that arranges an annual “Staff Christmas gift”, where they ask everyone to contribute $30 total per person towards gifts for the 3 top executives. In the last two years that we’ve done this, the 3 people in management who have been given the gifts have come down to our office and thanked that one person (F56) profusely for her generosity and how sweet she was to do this etc. Last year, I asked her if she gave something from just her as well and if that was why they thanked only her? She said no, but since she was the one who handed the gift basket to them and wrote the card (there were 3 others inc. me who built the actual baskets, she just insisted on doing the card), they maybe misunderstood.

Nothing like giving your boss a gift with your money and their credit.

(Note that she always does this first thing in the morning and will take the basket from our office and go up by herself regardless if people say they’d like to join her, and just say she “forgot” they wanted to come with)… Well, I checked with one of the assistants because I am petty. The assistant told me that while the card said that it was from the staff, it did say “name of the lady and the rest of the staff”, and that the same thing had happened the year before. At the time, I did not say anything and just made a note of it for this year.

Just the info needed.

Now, here’s where I may have been a bit of an AH: This year, this lady once again sent out an email asking everyone to contribute a minimum of $30/per person for these 3 people. One of the owners retired earlier in the year, but she felt he’d still really appreciate a gift. I answered the email and said: “Dear name, thank you for reaching out regarding this. I have given a lot of thought to this throughout the year, and have decided to organize my own gift this year instead with a smaller amount as it’s been a tough year financially for me and many others. Perhaps you can edit last year’s card to say: “Love from her name and the rest of the staff, except for my name? Thank you, and happy holidays!” About 5 minutes after I sent the email, she came storming over and told me that I had no right to accuse her of taking credit for the gifts and not including everyone’s name.

SO IT’S TRUE.

I asked if it was untrue that that’s what her card said last year – to which she answered that that’s how she’s always written the card. Apparently, she’s currently scrambling, because a lot of other staff members are choosing not to join her gift this year, and her friend (F60) has told me that it was super petty and “not very much in the spirit of Christmas of me to ruin the gift to management this year” while grumbling about how selfish I and other younger staff members are who don’t want to contribute to the gift. So Reddit, am I the a**hole in this situation?

Reddit’s take? HECK no, she isn’t the jerk.

This person says the big wigs don’t even need gifts.

This person thinks the woman is totally guilty of doing what she’s doing on purpose.

This person agrees that gifting should go down the ladder, not up.

The spirit of Christmas apparently includes a side of credit-stealing and guilt-tripping—who knew?

