After Catching His Brother And Father Talking Bad About His Wife, This Guy Banned His Brother From Christmas And Is Refusing To Help His Father With Cooking And Cleaning

AITA for not allowing my brother over for Christmas? My dad moved into our house because he’s disabled. My older brother stopped by one day right after Thanksgiving and my wife overheard them trash talk her.

About the way she was dressed and how she’s “bratty.” My brother has been banned from the house since and my dad got a serious conversation about not gossiping about my household with family members or he will be on the street.

My wife is still semi livid at my father for saying those things so she refuses to interact with him or cook for him. (He complained about her cooking and why she was a brat was she told my dad “that’s the food I made eat it or starve”) My dad has never cooked or cleaned for himself.

My wife does call him pathetic but that’s because my dad is. For Christmas my brother still isn’t allowed over and my wife is barely on speaking terms with my dad. I won’t intercede for him or make him special food he likes.

His disability doesn’t keep him from cooking for himself and he’s been bummed out. I told him that is his own fault for never learning to take care of himself.

