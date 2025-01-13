After Mom Yelled At Her Niece To Stop Touching Her Son’s Mobility Aid, Her Sister Got Mad At Her For Yelling At Her Kid

Having family come over to play with your kids can be a lot of fun for everyone.

What happens when one of the cousins refuses to stop playing with a mobility aid that is not a toy?

That is what the mom in this story experienced, so she yelled at the cousin to get her to stop. That drama didn’t stop there!

Let’s find out what happened next.

AITA for yelling at my neice to stop playing with my sons mobility aid? I (26F) have two kids, but this post is in regards to my son “MJ” (M7) and my niece (F5) who we will call “Jill.” For some background, my son has some mobility issues that make it extremely hard for him to walk on his own, he uses a walker in most cases but at home he uses something we call his “scoot-a-round” that his doctor had made epically for him.

Makes sense.

MJ can sit on it and use his legs to push it has wheels on the bottom and looks kinda like an elephant. ( I hope this description makes sense) It helps him strengthen his legs, is fun, ans also helps him zip around the house easier. Yesterday my sister and her kids were over and playing with my son, I noticed Jill on the scoot-a-round and asked her to please get off as it isn’t a toy it’s to help MJ walk.

That is very nice of him.

My son says “it’s okay mom! I’m showing all my cousins how it works” so at this time I did back off and let them continue, about 30 minutes later my son text me while I’m in the other room with my sister and asks for help. I run upstairs and see Jill playing recklessly with the scoot-a-round my son was upset because he said it needed to be charged and he needed to go to the bathroom and she would not get off. I helped my son to the bathroom first and when we came back I did ask Jill twice nicely to get off and she refused and whined. I did end up raising my voice at her which made her leave it alone.

It sounds like Jill is spoiled.

Next thing I know my sister is running down Screaming at me for making Jill cry. I explained the situation and how MJ’s scoot-a-round was not a toy. Sister said I shouldn’t have it out around other kids if they can’t play with it and said my son doesn’t need it because he has a walker. I also explained the way Jill was playing with it could have broken it but she doubled down. I made them get out. My nephews were supposed to stay over with MJ so I asked if it was okay for them to still stay and my son said yes but that Jill had to leave.

Is there more to this story? Because I don’t see anything she did wrong.

As soon as my sister got home she, her husband, and my mom all started calling and texting saying I was the wrong for doing this. My husband is on my side but nobody else is so idk. AITA?

There is nothing wrong with enforcing rules at your own home, especially with something so important to your son.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about the situation.

Yup, it really is this simple.

This person recommends showing the sister how much it costs.

Five years old is plenty old to know she has to listen to her Aunt.

This person thinks the sister should have stepped in sooner.

Yes, make a clear rule and stick to it.

It really sounds like Jill is spoiled.

