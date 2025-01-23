An Ex-Flight Attendant Said That Passengers Should Always Wear Pants When They Fly

Are you the kind of person who wears shorts or pants when you fly?

Well, after watching this video from a former flight attendant named Drake, you might want to stick to pants next time you take to the friendly skies.

Drake said, “This is your warning that you need to wear pants on a plane. Do not wear shorts. If you have an emergency, and you need to use the slide, you will literally burn your skin off.”

He showed viewers a photo of an airplane slide and said, “This stuff is designed to get you down as fast as possible, and it burns.”

Drake continued, “Like, to the point where you’re sliding down, you’re supposed to keep your hands on top of your thighs, because if you try to use your hands on the slide, your hands will get burns and your skin can get burned off.”

He added, “So, always wear pants on a plane just in case. This could save you a lot of pain.”

I never thought about that before!

Take a look at the video.

This is for all the travelers out there.

