Annoying Customer Wrote 100 Pages Of Claims For An Insurance Company, So The Company Wrote And Sent Back 15 Pages Rejecting All Those Claims

Who would have thought dealing with a customer could become so funny!

This guy who works for an insurance company shares how the process of receiving a claim and informing the customer about the decision usually goes. He also explains that there are special cases, like the client he had to deal with in this story.

Check out the full story.

A petty bit of compliance I work for a supplemental insurance company (like Aflac but different company) as a claims examiner.

Because our coverage is super specific about what we cover we normally just review what’s covered when processing a claim and go on our way. Most customers are fine with this.

This is where it gets bad.

Unfortunately, there’s the “special” souls that aren’t fine with it, apparently thinking we’re trying to cheat them. A couple weeks ago I got a claim from one of the special ones with a cover letter complaining that we never acknowledge what she sends in. On a claim that’s over 100 pages long (normally we get 5-10 pages).

That’s INSANE!

This was the 3rd or 4th time she sent this in and everything was paid the first time. So I spend an hour ranting her out in my head as I review and deny everything, documenting why everything was being denied.

Cherry on top!

I got a report from customer service about the woman freaking out over a 15+ page explanation of benefits (usually they’re 1 page) and no payment. I simply replied that I did what the customer wanted.

GEEZ! That was funny!

He certainly gave the customer what she asked for!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say about this one.

This user has some strong opinions on insurance companies!

This user had some preconceived notions about insurance companies.

It’s hard to trust an insurance company.

