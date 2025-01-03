January 3, 2025 at 10:47 am

‘Apple wants $30 more per phone if you don’t set it up now’ – T-Mobile Customer Gets Very Frustrated When He Can’t Purchase New iPhones From The Store

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@magicmansteve1

This guy is mad as hell and he’s not gonna take it anymore!

His name is Steve and he posted a video on TikTok to complain about why he’s not happy with T-Mobile.

Steve said, “Leaving without the two phones I was buying today because T-Mobile and Apple can’t get their act together.”

He said that he wanted to buy the phones from an Apple Store…but T-Mobile wouldn’t activate them.

Steve continued, “They couldn’t sell me the phones today. I have to order them online, then I can come pick them up.”And they said it’s a lot of the carriers, not just T-Mobile.”

He added, “And I’m thinking, what the hell’s going on? That’s their way of forcing you to buy it from them? That’s my opinion on it.”

Here’s the video.

@magicmansteve1

@T-Mobile @applestore @NewsNation #apple #iphone #newsbreak #forcedsale

♬ original sound – Magicmansteve

Steve posted a follow-up video and said, “Apple wants $30 more per phone if you don’t set it up now. Since we have T-Mobile, I might as well set it up there. But if I go to T-Mobile and buy the phones, they’re about $80 more for the phone. So either way, you’re screwed. That’s why it’s a rip-off.”

@magicmansteve1

@T-Mobile @NewsNation #apple #iphone #tmobileproblems #phone #carrier #applestore

♬ original sound – Magicmansteve

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person asked a question.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

How frustrating!

