‘Apple wants $30 more per phone if you don’t set it up now’ – T-Mobile Customer Gets Very Frustrated When He Can’t Purchase New iPhones From The Store
by Matthew Gilligan
This guy is mad as hell and he’s not gonna take it anymore!
His name is Steve and he posted a video on TikTok to complain about why he’s not happy with T-Mobile.
Steve said, “Leaving without the two phones I was buying today because T-Mobile and Apple can’t get their act together.”
He said that he wanted to buy the phones from an Apple Store…but T-Mobile wouldn’t activate them.
Steve continued, “They couldn’t sell me the phones today. I have to order them online, then I can come pick them up.”And they said it’s a lot of the carriers, not just T-Mobile.”
He added, “And I’m thinking, what the hell’s going on? That’s their way of forcing you to buy it from them? That’s my opinion on it.”
Steve posted a follow-up video and said, “Apple wants $30 more per phone if you don’t set it up now. Since we have T-Mobile, I might as well set it up there. But if I go to T-Mobile and buy the phones, they’re about $80 more for the phone. So either way, you’re screwed. That’s why it’s a rip-off.”
How frustrating!
