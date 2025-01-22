‘Beware. This thing is creepy.’ – A Mom Shared Why She Threw Away A Light Projector She Bought For Her Son

This is pretty disturbing…

A mom named Heather posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why she decided to get rid of the Galaxy Northern Lights projector she bought for her young son on Amazon.

Heather didn’t mince words and told viewers, “Beware. This thing is creepy.”

She said she bought the projector because it calms her son down and helps him sleep.

Things started to get weird with the projector and Heather noticed that it said it was connecting to a Bluetooth even though no one in her house had done that.

She said, “After that, it goes quiet and just projects the lights onto the ceiling.”

Heather added that the device started playing music randomly and that she could hear other people talking through it…

Kind of sounds like a horror movie, huh?

“It’ll sound like I’m in somebody’s living room or something,” Heather said. “Like, someone’s having a conversation on the other side. I don’t know what they’re saying. Sometimes it’s in a different language.”

But the final straw happened when Heather said she heard a “weird beeping noise” emitting from the device. When she went into her son’s room, Heather said that the Amazon device’s lights were flashing “like we’re at a rave.” Then she heard other people’s voices coming through the gadget—again.

In the end, Heather said she did some light research and found that other Amazon shoppers were having similar issues.

“Just super creepy,” she said. “I will be throwing this in the garbage.”

Take a look at the video.

She was pretty creeped out!

She was pretty creeped out!