Boyfriend Acted Helpless And Sick To Gain His Partner’s Care, So When She Took Off Work Early To Care For Him, He Went Off Galavanting With His Buddies Instead Of Going Home

Being a supportive partner means showing compassion in sickness and in health, but it’s hard to stay nurturing when the sickbed is swapped for the barstool.

This person’s boyfriend’s recovery plan seemed to include everything except rest, leaving her sympathy running dry while his beer can runneth over.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for stopping taking care of my sick boyfriend? Boyfriend (26M) hasn’t been feeling well. I felt so bad for him, took care of him to the best of my ability, and have really been sweet to him. I told him to take off work to go to the doctor. He goes, and they say he has a sinus infection and upper respiratory infection, prescribing him five different things.

The partner pretty much dropped everything to care for their boyfriend in a time of need.

We’re on the phone while I’m at work, and he’s asking me what he should and shouldn’t get. I felt so bad for him and told him I’d come home and take care of him.

But that’s when his behavior started getting bizarre.

Well, he then leaves the doctor and goes to the movies with a friend. After that, he goes to the bar, and his friend gets so drunk he has to carry him out of the bar and take him home. Then, while he’s out doing this, he sends me a screenshot of concert tickets for a concert he wanted to go to that night. I call him and tell him to come home.

The partner can’t believe he’s out doing all these things when he’s apparently so sick.

He comes home, and I ask how the heck he’s had so much energy to do more with two infections in 12 hours than I’ve done all year. He said the medicine made him feel better. That night, he goes to work and is texting me, telling me how bad he feels and how he should have stayed home from work.

But then guess what happens when he gets home.

He gets off work and goes out to get two tattoos with his friends. He then goes into work the next day, still texting me and complaining about how bad he feels. Now he’s off work and at his friend’s house.

Now the partner’s patience has officially worn thin.

I don’t feel bad anymore. It’s like he wants me to continue babying him like always, but I can’t feel bad for someone who acts this way. I don’t think he’s faking being sick because I can tell there is something wrong.

Most sick people don’t behave this way.

But am I wrong for not wanting to take care of him anymore or really be nice about it at all?

If he genuinely felt that bad, he wouldn’t be able to run around the world doing all this like nothing’s wrong. He’s always out doing all kinds of stuff with his friends, but he usually isn’t so sick. AITA?

What is this anyway — a sick day or the X Games?

What did Reddit have to say?

What kind of magic medication was he even on?

This commenter thinks the partner should be questioning why their boyfriend is leaving them out of all the fun.

This user doubts the boyfriend’s illness is even that serious.

The boyfriend isn’t just inconsiderate — he’s also just plain reckless!

At the end of the day, you can’t nurse someone through bad decisions.

