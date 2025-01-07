Bride Planned On Having Her Dad Walk Her Down The Aisle At Her Wedding, But Now That Dad Is In A Wheelchair She Wants Her Uncle To Do It Instead

Walking his daughter down the aisle is probably the last time a father can hold her daughter as his little girl.

For fathers, this is a very special and unforgettable moment.

However, this woman might not be aware of this because she wants her uncle to walk her down the aisle instead of her dad, and it’s all due to her dad being in a wheelchair.

AITA for not wanting my dad to “walk” me down the aisle because he’s in a wheelchair? About three years ago, my dad was injured in a really bad hit-and-run car accident. He broke just about every bone in his body. This left him paralysed from the waist down.

This woman admitted that seeing her dad in pain makes her uncomfortable.

Our relationship has always been really good. But I hate seeing him in pain. And I admittedly try to avoid seeing him, because it just makes me uncomfortable.

She realized he would be in a wheelchair.

In November, I’m getting married. I’ve been with my fiancé for 4 years, and he and my dad get on really well. Naturally, the discussion of who was going to give me away came up in the family group chat. And I kept silent after I realised my dad would be in a wheelchair.

So, she chose her uncle to walk her down the aisle.

We always talked about him giving me away, and having a dance at my wedding. And I don’t want to be reminded of what could’ve been at my wedding. I messaged my mom privately. And told her I want my uncle to walk me down the aisle as we’re incredibly close.

Her dad was absolutely devastated.

She naturally asked why, and I told her that my dad being in a wheelchair would add complications to the wedding. The walkway would have to be widened to accommodate his wheelchair. And he wouldn’t be able to hold my arm or give me a proper hug. She was outraged, called me an ableist POS, and removed me from the group chat. My aunt has since called me, telling me my dad is absolutely devastated. AITA?

I think she should still let her dad walk her down the aisle.

Let’s check out what other people have to say about this on Reddit.

This is beyond bridezilla behavior.

