Car Dealership Workers Didn’t Think This Young Woman Could Afford To Buy A Car. – ‘We’ve had this same conversation like 10 times.’

Some people never learn…

And I’m talking about when folks think they know about someone’s life just from looking at them, when they clearly don’t know anything.

A 20-year-old woman named Mack posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about what went down when she went to buy a car at a dealership and received from rude customer service.

Mack said she’d already put a deposit down on a Dodge Hellcat at a dealership, and when she decided which one she wanted, she was going to put down a payment on her debit card…but the folks at the dealership didn’t think she was on the level.

She told viewers, “They’re kinda giving me a hard time. I don’t know if they just don’t believe that you can swipe the card or if they don’t think I have the money. I don’t know. I’m confused, but I low-key feel tried.”

Mack said the workers at the dealership kept asking her how she was going to pay for the vehicle over and over again.

She said, “I don’t want y’all to ever try somebody like that again. If I let you know that I’ve done this before and I can do it again, there should be no questions, no discussion, no nothing. We’ve had this same conversation like 10 times.”

Mack said she paid for the car in full with her debit card and, wouldn’t you know it, her payment went through!

Good grief!

Here’s the video.

@mackoronii Ngl i was 38 hot making this video but after looking back it wasn't that serious i just hate when….certain folks….try me in a deeming way but i got the car and paid for it with my debit card like i told them several times

Never make assumptions like this!

