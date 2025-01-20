January 20, 2025 at 2:48 am

Car Expert Isn’t Impressed With A Feature On An Expensive Jeep Gladiator. – ‘$40,000 for this?’

I guess not every new vehicle is fully modern, huh?

A man named Thomas posted a video on TikTok and explained why he wasn’t too crazy about a feature on a Jeep Gladiator that wasn’t exactly cheap…

Thomas said, “I can’t wrap my head around the fact that someone would pay $40,000 for a car that has crank-down windows.”

He added that the Jeep also had manual locks and no power mirrors.

He continued, “The only saving grace this one has is that it’s a manual transmission. That’s it. Who is buying these?”

Thomas added, “$40,000 for this? It just blows my mind.”

Check out the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This is kinda weird…

