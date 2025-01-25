Conservationists Hope That Groundbreaking Giraffe IVF Could Help Save The Planet’s Most Endangered Species

They’re some of the most unique and beloved creatures to roam our planet, but sadly giraffes are on the decline. In fact, according to a statement from Save The Giraffes, there are 350% more wild elephants than there are wild giraffes, with seven of the nine subspecies of giraffe either endangered or critically endangered.

The 97% decline in wild giraffes during the past three decades has led to significant efforts by conservationists, with ongoing work and campaigns attempting to raise awareness whilst safeguarding existing giraffe populations. Organisations like Save The Giraffes undertaking ground-breaking work to try to reverse this decline and save our peaceful, towering friends from extinction, as Tiffany Soechting – Executive Director of Save The Giraffes – noted in the statement:

“We strive to ensure that future generations can be awed and inspired by witnessing giraffes thrive in wild Africa. Who wants a world without giraffes? The answer is no one.”

And that is where this new research comes in: working with scientists and conservationists, Save The Giraffes are developing processes to help giraffes reproduce, in order to safely increase the number of giraffes conceived and born in the wild.

The team have developed protocols based on the IVF process that many of us will be familiar with. During their research, the teams have collected specimens from wild giraffes, and collected, preserved, and matured giraffe eggs. This delicate process has recently led them to the first successful giraffe embryo produced via IVF, with their achievements recently published in the journal Animals.

In the coming year, it is hoped that the embryo will be transferred to a wild giraffe for gestation and birth.

Of course, given the importance of safeguarding wild giraffes, the safety and welfare of the creatures throughout this process is paramount.

Thus, the team came up with their own stress-reducing techniques to sedate the giraffes carefully, to ensure that they remain safe and calm throughout the procedures, whilst monitoring them consistently to ensure that they recovered fully.

In the statement, Dr. Francois Deacon from South Africa’s University of the Free State, who worked with Save The Giraffes on the project, explained just how intricate – yet highly successful – their collaboration has been so far:

“It’s important to share that giraffes present unique physiological and reproductive challenges due to their enormous size and special cardiovascular systems; wild giraffes require innovative techniques for safely sedating them, collecting samples, and providing care after procedures. Over the last seven years our team has conducted 254 successful sedation and captures, which has prepared us for the next delicate step of the first embryo transfer in wild giraffe.”

As the project continues to progress, the researchers hope that they will be able to implement their breeding protocols across the nine subspecies of giraffe that roam South Africa, in order to rescue giraffes from the brink of extinction whilst also maintaining genetic diversity amongst giraffes – both in the wild, and in captivity. This awareness of diversity will ensure that populations of wild giraffes can continue to live and breed in South Africa long into the future.

And this research is fantastic news for other endangered creatures across our planet too, leading to hope that it could be applied to other species to prevent needless animal extinctions.

As the project moves into the new year, the team hope to share their successes with the world. Dr Stephen Momberg, Save The Giraffe’s Director of Veterinary Care explained in the statement how the research could have a worldwide impact:

“The reproductive techniques developed in South Africa can be used together with responsible giraffe management to further the ways in which giraffe populations and genetics can be conserved, preserved and protected.”

With the excellent work taking place in South Africa, we can all rest assured that giraffes are a little further from extinction.

And with a bit of luck, 2025 will bring the team a big bundle of joy.

