Constant Noise Disruptions Strained Their Roommate Relationship, So One Of Them Considered Leaving Despite The Big Consequences It Would Have For The Other

Living together wasn’t always difficult for these two roommates, but when one’s late-night habits began disrupting the peace, tensions started to rise.

As the noisy roommate grew increasingly defensive and cruel, one renter found themselves questioning whether moving out was the only way to escape the hostility — especially knowing that leaving would leave the other without a place to stay.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA: My roommate won’t let me leave the flat because he doesn’t want to move I have been roommates with my close friend for about 3 months now. We have been very close friends before, but living together brought some conflicts, and things are now kinda shaky between us.

The start of the conflict is very clear.

Last month, he got a girlfriend. She has been coming over for 3–4 nights a week since then. They have been staying up until 5 a.m. most nights and making all kinds of noises.

This has pretty much upended the other renter’s life.

I’m not a heavy sleeper and have trouble with sleeping. Also, it has now become like living with three people in the flat, which is not ideal for me. When I brought this to his attention, he basically said I’m jealous of them and their happiness.

Unfortunately, his accusations weren’t that far off.

Now, I’m not gonna lie — I have not been in a good space recently and am suffering from loneliness. I can also say that seeing my friend and his girlfriend kinda brings out my insecurities and brings down my mood.

So he fully owns up to it.

A few nights ago, I brought this to my friend’s attention. I basically said I’m not in a good mental space right now, and being around them makes me feel miserable. I mentioned that I’m thinking of moving out and that he may need to find another flatmate.

But moving out would have big consequences for his roommate.

The thing is, we are staying in this flat thanks to a guarantor I found. Without me, he will need to find another guarantor, and that is not possible for him. He will basically have to move. We had planned for a 1-year lease and signed for a 6-month term, which will renew in March. This is the time I told him I’m planning to leave.

So the roommate didn’t take this well and doubles down on his cruelty.

He lashed out at me for acting out of jealousy and breaking the contract we made. He said he helps me so much (and he really did), but I have been nothing but a problem for him.

The renter tries to defend his point of view.

I told him that circumstances have changed since we moved in and that I’m not in a good mental space right now. Now he and his girlfriend are giving me the cold shoulder and being louder than ever.

Now he’s left wondering what to do.

I do not want to let down my friend because of my mental problems and insecurity in certain things about myself, but I also do not think I can take this for 8 more months. So, AITA if I move and basically force my friend to move as well?

It’s high time this renter leaves the chaos and the drama behind.

Let’s see what Reddit makes of all this.

This situation brought out the roommate’s true colors – and it’s not someone who deserves to stick around.

His roommate has clearly made his choice. Now it’s time for this renter to make his.

Things seem to have gotten out of hand with these roommates, so there’s no point in continuing an unhealthy arrangement.

If his roommate really needed him to stay that badly, one would think he would at least try to be nice.

His noisy roommate refused to compromise, so he’s not obligated to pay him any favors in return.

No one deserves to feel like a stranger in their own home.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.