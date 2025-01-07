January 7, 2025 at 2:47 pm

Costco Customer Said It Wasn’t Easy To Get On Her Mother’s Membership After Her Demise

by Matthew Gilligan

Costco doesn’t play around, folks!

And the woman you’re about to hear from knows that firsthand…

She posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the experience she had trying to take over her mother’s Costco membership after she passed away.

The TikTokker said, “Not to play the Costco experience oppression Olympics, but when my mother died, and I wanted to take over her half of the membership with my dad, they would not let me unless I gave them a death certificate.”

She said that her mother had passed away only a month earlier and she wasn’t sure when she’d be able to get her hands on the paperwork.

She asked a Costco worker if she could just have the membership and was bluntly told NO.

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

One individual shared a story.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer shared a story.

Costco is strict about this kind of stuff.

