Couple Eats At Restaurant Where One Of Their Ex’s Ends Up Being Their Server, And This Made Them Both Very Uncomfortable During The Entire Meal

AITA for not expressing my discomfort when my partner’s ex ended up being our server at dinner? Last night, after our Christmas gift exchange, my partner suggested we go to a popular restaurant near my house. They had previously mentioned that their ex worked there, but I trusted their judgment and didn’t think much of it. Once we entered the restaurant, I noticed a shift in my partner’s energy. Before arriving, we’d been affectionate and joking around, but as soon as we walked in, they became quieter and avoided making eye contact with me.

They waved and said hi to their ex, who then ended up being our server. During the interactions with their ex, my partner didn’t introduce me, and I felt boxed out as their ex stood close to me, facing only my partner and giving compliments and kindness. This made me feel invisible and uncomfortable.

After we already ordered, my partner asked if I was okay and if there was anything they could do. I said I was uncomfortable but didn’t push to leave because I thought it might make things more awkward. I waited for just a simple introduction, but it didn’t happen. Later in the meal, their ex asked if we wanted separate checks, which reinforced my feeling that the situation didn’t look like a date.

After dinner, I explained how I felt, and my partner got upset. They said I should have been open earlier and not expected them to read my mind. I told them that their shift in energy and lack of an introduction made me feel sidelined. They explained they were caught off guard by seeing their ex and don’t think about them ever so they were not expecting this and didn’t want to make the situation uncomfortable for their ex by introducing me because my partner broke up with them. However, this made me feel hidden and as though my feelings were less important than their ex’s comfort.

My partner felt I was ignoring their discomfort and did not offer them the benefit of the doubt. I felt like my hurt was being sidelined in the conversation and that it was unfair for me to be the one to express discomfort and I shouldn’t have been brought into that situation. We ended the conversation with them saying they needed time to process. AITA for not expressing my needs earlier and letting the situation linger until after dinner?

