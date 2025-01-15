Couple Refuses To Tone Down Their Public Displays Of Affection, So When They’re Called Out For It They Demand An Apology For Another Couple’s Innocent Teenage Hand-Holding

When a woman asked her friends to keep their over-the-top public displays of affection PG, they flipped the script.

Accusing her of hypocrisy for teenage PDA she barely remembers, they demanded an apology—and refused to budge until they got it.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not apologizing for something I forgot I did? I (24F) have been with my partner (26M) since we were in high school. At the time we met, I was going through a lot at home that led to some pretty intense memory repression and I can often only recall anything prior to turning 18 through photographs. Because of this, people need to remind me things I said or did all the time, so all my friends are aware of my memory loss during school and have been since it happened. Recently, a couple friends in my social circle (27M and 29F) started dating and began putting on grand displays of affection with the rest of us. I didn’t mind at all until things began to get very touch feely. We couldn’t even go to the movies without an uncomfortable comment being made every 10 minutes towards each other.

Time to get popcorn…and sit far, far away.

I finally asked them to tone it down, that it made me uncomfortable to hear the details like that and I don’t want to know about that personal aspect of their relationship. The boyfriend went off on me on a long rant that I was being a hypocrite for telling them they couldn’t do PDA. I was confused, and asked what he meant, needing a memory refresher. He told me that when I was 15, I often did PDA with my boyfriend with the rest of the group there. When I asked if it was touchy feely, he said it wasn’t, but the type of PDA didn’t matter, because I was still telling him to stop when I did the same thing.

Ah yes, because awkward teenage hand-holding totally compares. Come on…

While I didn’t agree with that, I told him I couldn’t change the past, but I was an immature kid and we’re all adults now. He told me he wouldn’t stop unless I apologized for the PDA I did back in highschool. This is where we reached an impasse, because I refused to apologize. I told him that I didn’t remember any of that, and I refused to apologize for something I had no memory of, because it would be disingenuous and only what he wanted to hear. I did say I was sorry I forgot, but I didn’t remember what I would be apologizing for so I wasn’t going to do it. I offered a different way to make it up to him in the present, but he refused. He got angry at me and walked off, and the uncomfortable NSFW PDA has continued on despite my clear discomfort. He does know I’m uncomfortable, because he teases me about it often, but they don’t stop.

You can apologize right after they apologize for subjecting you to their Fifty Shades sequel.

I asked my boyfriend, and he did confirm we used to have some level of PDA, but it wasn’t to the extreme and as uncomfortable as our friends are doing every time we hang out together. I still won’t apologize though, I truly don’t think it’s right to do when I don’t remember exactly what the apology is for. I’m frustrated I forgot the details and that it seemed to upset my friends without me knowing it. I don’t think I’m in the wrong here, but he’s still upset nevertheless. AITA for refusing to apologize for the public display of affection I did in the past because I forgot I did it?

Holding someone accountable for awkward teenage PDA while ignoring boundaries as adults?

Reddit weighed in.

Most people thought the whole thing is pretty gross.

This person thinks everyone is being kinda silly.

This person has some good points, and votes NTA.

When a reasonable adult request turns into petty demands, it’s time to tone down both the drama and the affection.

At least, that’s how a grownup would respond.

