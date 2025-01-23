January 22, 2025 at 8:48 pm

In-N-Out Burger Customer Said People Are Ordering Fries The Wrong Way

by Matthew Gilligan

I don’t have a problem with the fries from In-N-Out Burger, but I guess some people do…

A woman named Alexandra took to TikTok to tell viewers that she thinks some customers don’t like the fries because they’re ordering them the wrong way.

She said, “If you don’t like In-N-Out fries, I think it’s because you’re ordering them wrong. You need to ask for them to be cooked light-well.”

Alexandra added, “I think you can also say, medium-well or well-done too.”

She continued, “Light-well gives them this perfect, golden, crunchy, just perfect crisp. If you order them just regular, they come limp, and a lot of the times, they’re cold. But if you say, light-well, they’re made to order. They’re always hot; they’re crispy. They’re a lot better. So, try it.”

The more you know…

Check out the video.

@alittlebitlovey

light well 🍟 trust me! #innout #psa

♬ original sound – Lovey Lee

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this viewer isn’t buying it.

Listen up, fast food lovers!

