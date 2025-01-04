Dad Refuses To Stop Son’s Special Needs Bus Driver From Honking At Pickup And Drop-Off Despite His Neighbor’s Complaints. But Now His Wife Thinks The Driver Should Stop Too.

Neighbors don’t always see eye-to-eye, especially when it comes to noise.

But what if that noise is necessary to help a child with special needs? Would you stand firm, knowing you’re not breaking any rules? Or would you give in to complaints to save face?

In the following story, a dad finds himself in this very dilemma. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not stopping my child’s bus driver from honking at pick up and drop off? I live in a small 2-story apartment complex, two buildings with about 20 units each. Each building shares 1 parking lot. My 4-year-old son is special needs and is at a special needs preschool that sends a bus to pick him up and drop him off every weekday at 7:15 am and 3:15 pm. How it works is basically the driver pulls up to the side of the parking lot closest to my unit (I’m on the first floor), the driver honks the horn a few times, and I run outside with my son out of our sliding back door and get him on the bus.

Neighbors have been complaining.

In the afternoon, same deal I wait till I hear the honk and I run outside and get him off the bus.

Once or twice, the driver has had to honk a second time because we weren’t ready at exactly 7:15. Also, I want to note we live in the Midwest, and it’s freezing cold most mornings, so it’s not an option to wait outside. We’ve gotten two notes on our front door complaining about the honking, and then today, a neighbor said, “That’s been your fault this whole time? I’ve been wondering who’s behind the honking “ as he was walking by me this morning.

The wife wants him to stop, but he has no plans of doing so.

I don’t see anything wrong with this system. My son is autistic and needs this special bus, and we’re not breaking any noise violations. I don’t see what is unreasonable about this system we have set up, but we’ve had multiple complaints. My wife thinks we should ask the driver to stop honking, but I have no intention of doing this. Our son is disabled, and we are perfectly within our rights to get him to school as we see fit. A few honks twice a day isn’t going to hurt anyone. She is embarrassed about the complaints and thinks we should do something differently however, so I want to hear other points of view. AITA?

Yikes! That’s a tough decision. On one hand, he should be out there waiting for the bus, but on the other, his son may not react well to this.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about his routine.

As this person points out, they can wait in the car when it’s cold.

This person tells him not to use his son’s disability as an excuse.

According to this comment, the bus driver is honking because they’re annoyed.

Exactly! He knows what time the bus comes.

He needs to do better.

Not only is he teaching his son bad habits, but his wife is right, the complaints are embarrassing.

