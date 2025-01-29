Daughter’s Friend Decides To Go Home Instead Of Spending The Night Like Originally Planned, And Now The Friend’s Mom Is Furious

If you lived in a quite neighborhood, would you consider it safe to let an 11-year-old walk from your house to a friend’s house at night by herself if you were watching from the porch to make sure she made it there safely?

The two moms in this story completely disagree about whether or not this is safe, and their disagreement is impacting their daughters.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

AITA for not walking my daughter’s friend home? My daughter, Rowan (11), recently hosted her very first sleepover. She invited her best friend, Amanda (almost 11), who lives just across the street and two houses down from us. They did all the classic sleepover activities: pizza, popcorn, a movie, face masks, and nail polish. Everything was going perfectly—until around 11 p.m. when Rowan came into our bedroom to let me know Amanda was homesick and wanted to go home.

I went to check on Amanda, and while she assured me she was having fun, she really wanted her mom. Fair enough. I texted her mom, Susan, to let her know what was happening, and she said it was fine for Amanda to come home. So Amanda packed up her things, and I walked her to the porch. From there, I watched her walk the short distance to her house and go inside safely before heading back inside myself.

The next day, I ran into Susan while she was out walking in the neighborhood. I asked how Amanda was doing, and… well, Susan was furious. Apparently, Amanda had been upset about leaving early, but what really got Susan’s blood boiling was that I didn’t walk her to the door. She berated me for letting her child “walk home alone, at night, in the cold, with the potential of God-knows-what happening to her”.

For context, we live in a quiet cul-de-sac in a safe neighborhood. I stood on the porch the entire time and watched Amanda walk into her house before going inside. Amanda didn’t seem scared or hesitant, and she never asked me to walk with her. To be honest, it didn’t even occur to me that this would be an issue—when I was a kid, I would walk all over by myself. Sure, I know times have changed, but I genuinely thought this was fine.

Susan didn’t see it that way. She’s still furious and has been telling neighbors I put Amanda in danger. Despite my apologies to both her and Amanda, she’s banned the girls from playing together. Now I’m left wondering—was I wrong not to walk Amanda to her front door? AITA?

