Do You Want Your Vehicle To Run Smoothly For Years To Come? This Mechanic Has Some Advice.

Buying a new (or used) car is exciting, but expensive, so you want to do everything you can to keep the car running well for a long time.

TikToker @ms.mo007 is a master mechanic and he has some advice to keep vehicles on the road for years to come.

He starts out his video by saying, “Hondas and Acuras, Toyota and Lexus, because I know about them, I can tell you that they can go easily, 400,000 miles, 300,000? Easy.”

That is a pretty bold claim. He goes on to explain, “The problem is people don’t maintain the engine oil. You must change the engine oil and you must not follow the manufacturer’s guidelines.”

I would have thought the manufacturer’s guidelines were the best way to keep an engine running smoothly.



He then talks about why this is important, saying, “It’s because the manufacturer wants you guys to follow their guidelines so that the engine starts burning and it fails after 100,000 miles and you are forced to buy a new car.”

I suppose that makes sense, that way they can make more money.



He wraps up his video by saying, “If you change your oil from 3000 to 5000 miles you will not have this issue. If you go any more than that, you will have issues. I am a master tech for Honda and Acura, believe me.”

Wow, I guess that all makes sense.

It would be great to have a car that lasts 400,000 miles!

Make sure that you check out the full video to hear is full explanation.

