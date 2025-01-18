Does Hypnosis Actually Work? Scientists Provide Insights Into The Controversial Therapy.

Some people believe wholeheartedly that hypnosis not only works, but that it can help people remember things or solve potential issues.

Others are skeptical that it works, or that it does anything at all.

What does science say, though?

Colin Pickthall, the British Member of Parliament for West Lancashire, had brought the issue up in December of 1994, after a friend’s wife passed away shortly after being hypnotized and then brought out of it “as if she had a 10,000-volt electric shock.”

At the time, the MPs were convinced her passing was down to the hypnosis, but psychologists like Graham Wagstaff weighed in with the opinion that hypnosis is “a fantasy.”

It’s been thirty years now, and people are still disagreeing on the topic.

Most people, though, are clear one that sitting down with a hypnotist is not going to end your life.

Experimental psychologists Steven Jay Lynn, Madeline Stein, and Devin Terhune say that there might be a place for hypnosis, but it remains a very misunderstood practice.

“Hypnosis remains among the most widely misrepresented practices in psychology and allied disciplines. In particular, there is a pronounced discrepancy between how hypnosis is used in clinical settings and understood within contemporary scientific research and how it is portrayed in popular culture.”

For their part, scientists like Claire Jack can’t come to a consensus either.

“For over a hundred years, this question has been hotly debated. State theorists believe that there is a unique state of hypnosis and that achieving this state is integral to a positive therapeutic outcome. ‘Non-state’ theorists, on the other hand, believe that people ‘take on’ the role of someone who is hypnotised, in much the same way as someone takes on a variety of other roles in their lives.”

Jack says that most of them believe that the people who think they’d been hypnotized are not acting.

“Theorists would argue that any effects they experience will be due to more prosaic factors than some altered state of consciousness. There is no robust neurophysiological evidence to demonstrate that hypnosis is a special or unique state … It is more parsimonious to consider hypnosis as a set of procedures in which verbal suggestions are used to modulate awareness, perception and cognition, rather than to unnecessarily invoke ‘special states.'”

Stanford psychiatry professor David Spiegel says that whatever people believe, hypnotism isn’t just a trick.

“We identified three brain regions whose activity and functional connectivity change during hypnosis. The findings were evident in the two hypnosis conditions among high but not low hypnotizables, and they were different from the memory and rest conditions.”

They discovered that a region of the brain known as the dorsal anterior cingulate (the part of the brain responsible for noticing things) has lowered activity during hypnosis.

The connections between the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex and the default mode network are also lowered, which could represent a disconnect between actions and awareness.

“In hypnosis, you’re so absorbed that you’re not worrying about anything else. When you’re really engaged in something, you don’t really think about doing it – you just do it.”

Combine that with the increased emotional and sensory function and you’ve got a brain happy to follow someone else’s lead – and happily.

“Hypnosis is the oldest Western form of psychotherapy, but it’s been tarred with the brush of dangling watches and purple capes. In fact, it’s a very powerful means of changing the way we use our minds to control perception and our bodies.”

There is evidence to suggest that hypnosis works, even when it comes to pain relief and healing after surgery, says researcher Mareike Holler.

“It helps patients to reduce anxiety and stress, to alleviate pain and also to promote recovery after the procedure. In the evaluation of the studies, hypnosis proved to be an effective intervention.”

Specialist hypnotherapy has been recognized as valid treatment option for irritable bowel syndrome, having been shown to alleviate symptoms in more than half of patients.

Similar positive results have been seen in chronic pain patients as well, and doctors like Afik Faerman say there are ways to increase susceptibility to the process if you’ve got a stubborn patient.

“As a clinical psychologist, my personal vision is that, in the future, patients come in, they go into a quick, non-invasive brain stimulation session, then they go in to see their psychologist. Their benefit from treatment could be much higher.”

Hypnotism is “real” in the sense that we can observe and measure changes that take place in the brain and the body. That said, some think a placebo effect is a (maybe likely) possibility.

Terhune and Lynn address the argument in an interview in The Conversation.

“An ineffective drug or therapeutic treatment is beneficial purely because we believe it will work. In this light, perhaps hypnosis isn’t so bizarre after all. Seemingly sensational responses to hypnosis may just be striking instances of the powers of suggestion and beliefs to shape our perception and behavior.”

In short, if you agree to be hypnotized by a professional, either for fun or for a medical reason, you’re likely to experience…something.

Exactly what is up for debate.

