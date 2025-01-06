January 6, 2025 at 4:47 am

Dollar Tree Shopper Recommended Buying a Cheap Tool That Will Come In Handy In Your Car

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@partybhardy

I think it’s a good idea to have just about every tool and gadget imaginable in my car…just in case…

But even I hadn’t thought of this before!

A TikTokker named Brittany posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a common item that she thinks folks should keep in their cars because it’ll come in handy.

Source: TikTok

Brittany used a cheap squeegee to get rid of condensation from her windshield while sitting in the driver’s seat of her car.

This way, she didn’t have to wait for her defroster to do all the work.

Source: TikTok

Brittany told viewers, “Just saying, y’all need to get yourselves one of these from the Dollar Tree, because when your car’s taking too long to heat up and you got to go.”

She added, “I mean why are we messing around with like, napkins and ****.”

Good question…

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@partybhardy

#dollartree #notcommissioned #yourewelcome #youwelcome #welcome #squeegee #winter #defrost #windowdefrost #hack #steam #steamywindow #foggy #foggywindowhack #carhack

♬ original sound – Brittany Hardy

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

Go ahead and get yourself one!

