Her Friend Was Being Bullied In School, So This Young Lady Got Back At The Bullies By Giving Them Pastries With A Secret Ingredient

This woman shares a story about how her mom defended her friend from bullies. She was good at baking, so she baked cinnamon buns with an “extra” ingredient.

Maw’s revenge on the bullies My mum taught me to always stand up for others. When she was in high school, there was a group of boys who were bullying her friend. She would always speak up and stick up for her friend, but it didn’t have the impact she wanted.

She took matters in her own hands, and decided to target the bullies in a different way through baked goods. One night after school, she went home and baked a ton of cinnamon buns. It had an extra ingredient of crushed up laxative tablets.

The next day, she secretly left the buns on the boy’s tables knowing they would hoover them up without question. By lunch time, all the boys were needing some serious bathroom time. They were sent home from school.

The boy’s parents found out it was my mum and complained to my gran. She then punished my mum for everything. She took the punishment and saw it as a big win because after that, the bullies left her and her friend alone. Moral of the story is mess around and find out!

