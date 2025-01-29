Her Husband Wasn’t There When Their First Child Was Born, And Now That She’s Pregnant Again She Doesn’t Want Her Husband To Leave The Country

Imagine giving birth during the pandemic, and your husband isn’t able to be there for the birth because he’s oversees and can’t get back into the country.

Now imagine you’re pregnant again.

You’d probably want to make sure your husband stayed close to home this time around.

That’s that situation for the wife in today’s story, but her husband thinks she’s being unreasonable.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA if I don’t want husband to go for overseas trip to see his parents when I will be 31 weeks pregnant? For context : I had my first daughter during pandemic and lockdowns. Husband was working overseas and planned to come before delivery, but due to Australian border being shut, he was unable to come. After a painful 1.5 years apart, we finally reunited and he got to hold our firstborn.

She’s having another baby.

I am pregnant again and have kept my pregnancy a secret from family and friends. Only my parents and in-laws know. My parents will be coming from overseas when I am 30 weeks to stay and support me in my delivery.

She doesn’t want her husband to leave.

Husband wants to go overseas to see his parents for 10 days but I don’t want him to go. He says he won’t be able to go this year once baby comes. But his parents are planning on visiting us once the baby is a couple of months old so he shall get to see them this year anyway.

She wonders if she should let her husband go.

AITA if I don’t want him to go? I will be 31 weeks pregnant but I feel after last time of missing pregnancy and delivery of our firstborn , it should be him not wanting to go instead of me having to ask. He says that even his mum is telling him not to come but he wishes to go.

This wife clearly has PTSD from the situation surrounding the first pregnancy.

He needs to make sure he’s home this time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This reader calls the husband “inconsiderate.”

The mother-in-law being on her side says a lot.

This person calls the husband “selfish.”

It seriously does sound like the husband is hoping he’ll miss the birth again.

Her husband needs to stay home no matter what.

Everyone seems to agree!

