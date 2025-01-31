Her Mother Chose To Overlook Her On Her Birthday, So She Delivered A Sweet Slice Of Petty Revenge

Family dynamics can make or break special occasions, especially when favoritism gets in the way.

One young woman is tired of her mother prioritizing her younger sister over her. So when her mother shows up empty-handed for yet another birthday, she decided to serve her disappointment on a dessert plate.

Want to play favourites with my sister? I’ll play favourites with parents So, it was my (F17) birthday yesterday, and I got a message from my mother saying that she couldn’t afford to get me a birthday present (for the third year in a row, mind you).

Now, obviously, I understood that yesterday. I mean, things happen — live and let die, right? Only to find out this morning that she gave my little sister at least £20 for her birthday, a mere 13 days ago today. You’d think she had money set aside for her eldest too, but apparently not.

Now, I’ve always hated when she got me gifts via my dad because it never meant much to me then. Heck, I’d even take an old book of hers she didn’t read anymore; I’m genuinely not picky over presents.

So that means she’s played favorites again, and it was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me. I do not live with my parents — I live with my grandparents. Also, my parents love chocolate cake. As do I.

And the way I see things, if you want to play favorites on my birthday for the 14th year in a row, then it’s my turn.

I got a really nice chocolate cake from my grandparents yesterday, and I always go see my parents the day after my birthday, mostly because I can’t stand my mother most of the time, and she would try to make the day about her, no doubt. Now, when I go see my parents after my birthday, I always bring them a slice of cake each. Same size, so they can’t argue.

Here’s where I may be petty. Because this year, I’m only giving my dad a slice of cake. He got me a new cosplay that I’ve been wanting for a few months now, but he spent a similar amount on my little sister for her birthday because he doesn’t have favorites.

If my mother wants to play favorites with her kids, then I’m showing her just what it feels like to be left out. Hope your lack of cake spells out my disappointment in you.

What did Reddit have to say about it?

Looks like her mother finally got a taste of feeling overlooked.

Bitter, isn’t it?

